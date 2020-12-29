Global mobile apps spending reached $407 million on Christmas, grows by 35% over 2019: Report

A woman looks at the screen of her mobile phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai, China. (PC-Reuters)

App users spent an estimated $407.6 million across Apple’s App Store and Google Play on mobile apps and games globally during this Christmas compared to 2019, according to data from Sensor Tower.

According to the report, the mobile spending on Christmas which comprises 4.5 percent of the month’s total spending, reached approximately $9 billion globally from December 1 to December 27.

"Consumers around the globe spent an estimated $407.6 million across Apple’s App Store and Google Play, according to preliminary Sensor Tower Store Intelligence estimates. This figure represents 34.5 percent year-over-year growth from approximately $303 million in 2019, and is nearly 17 points higher than the growth experienced last year when spending grew 17.7 percent Y-o-Y," Sensor Tower reported.

Adding more, the Sensor Tower data mentioned that people chose to spend more on mobile games, which climbed 27 percent from $232.4 million on Christmas 2019 to $295.6 million in 2020. Among the mobile games, Tencent’s Honor of Kings was the category leader with approximately $10.7 million in consumer spending, up 205.7 percent Y-o-Y from $3.5 million on the same day in 2019.

Apart from this, non-game apps too were favourites for consumers on Christmas, who spent $112 million. This is 59 percent up from $70.5 million in 2019.

However, entertainment apps generated the most revenue outside of games on both Apple’s App Store and Google’s platform. Entertainment apps reached $19.3 million or 21.8 percent of all non-game spending on App Store while the category generated $4.3 million or 18.5 percent of all revenue on Google Play.

Surprisingly, being in the news for being banned by several countries, TikTok was the top app in terms of consumer spending, generating $4.7 million globally in revenue on Christmas.