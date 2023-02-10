English
    Global Investors Summit: Aditya Birla Group commits Rs 25,000 crore investment in Uttar Pradesh

    Speaking at Global Investors Summit here, Kumar Mangalam Birla said the investment would go into various businesses like cement, metals, chemicals, financial services and renewable energy.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
    Kumar Mangalam Birla

    Aditya Birla Group on Friday committed Rs 25,000 crore investment across its various businesses in Uttar Pradesh.

    Speaking at Global Investors Summit here, Kumar Mangalam Birla said the investment would go into various businesses like cement, metals, chemicals, financial services and renewable energy.

    The Mumbai-based group's seven businesses have a significant presence in Uttar Pradesh, anchored by over 30,000 employees with an overall investment of Rs 40,000 crore, he noted.

    When it comes to building new-age infrastructure or providing efficient governance Uttar Pradesh is creating an example for other states to follow, Birla said.