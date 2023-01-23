Glenmark introduces medication to prevent chemotherapy-induced nausea

live bse live

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has launched a medication for prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, under an exclusive licensing agreement with Helsinn, a Swiss biopharma group company.

The company has introduced IV injection formulation Akynzeo IV in a fixed dose combination of fosnetupitant (235 mg) and palonosetron (0.25 mg) and is available as a ready-to-dilute IV injection, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

It is administered as a single infusion 30 minutes prior to the start of each chemotherapy cycle that helps prevent both acute and delayed phases of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV).

The drug is already being marketed in the EU, the US, and Australia.

"Chemotherapy is the most common form of cancer treatment, with nausea and vomiting being two of its most debilitating side-effects," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals EVP & Business Head India Formulations Alok Malik said.

The medication covers both acute and delayed phases of CINV, thereby enabling patients to avoid multiple antiemetic drugs, and improving compliance, he added.

As per the latest National Cancer Registry Programme data, cancer cases in the country are projected to rise 12.8 per cent by 2025 from 13.9 lakh in 2020.