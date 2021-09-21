MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic antibiotic cream

The Mumbai-based firm has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Clindamycin Phosphate Foam (1 per cent) which is a generic version of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc's Evoclin Foam.

PTI
September 21, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST
Glenmark Pharma | Company announced Phase-3 clinical trial results of Favipiravir in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Glenmark Pharma | Company announced Phase-3 clinical trial results of Favipiravir in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients. (Image: Moneycontrol)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, an antibiotic used for treating bacterial infections, in the American market.

The Mumbai-based firm has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Clindamycin Phosphate Foam (1 per cent) which is a generic version of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc's Evoclin Foam.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending July 2021, the Evoclin Foam, (1 per cent) had achieved annual sales of around USD 12 million.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 173 products authorised for distribution in the US market place and 47 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) are pending for approval with the USFDA.

In addition to these internal filings, the drug maker continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio, it stated.

Close
Shares of the company were trading 1.03 percent up at Rs 500.05 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
Tags: #BSE #Business #Companies #Glenmark #USFDA
first published: Sep 21, 2021 12:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.