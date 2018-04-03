GIC Re renews ONGC's offshore cover

GIC Re has won an international bidding to offer reinsurance cover to Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's offshore package policy programme for 2018-2020.

The programme extends comprehensive coverage to upstream offshore assets valued at over USD 40 billion.

Over the years, GIC Re has been leading the offshore energy package of ONGC and the lead has been followed and supported by international reinsurers, GIC Re said in a statement without offering the value of the premium.