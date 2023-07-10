Gati gains 5% on June business boost

The company expects the momentum to continue in the coming months.

Gati share price gained 5 percent intraday on July 10 after the logistics company reported better business data for the month of June.

Gati’s total volume, including surface and air express, in June 2023 came in at 102 kt, an increase of 14 percent from the year-ago period and 3 percent from the previous month.

Volume performance in June continued to build on the May momentum. The company saw a pick-up in orders from large customers as preparations for the upcoming festival season gathered pace, it said. The company expects the momentum to continue in the coming months.

At 11.07 am, Gati was quoting at Rs 130.40, up Rs 4.95, or 3.95 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 195.25 on September 14, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 97.65 on March 27, 2023. The stock is trading 33.21 percent below its 52-week high and 33.54 percent above its 52-week low.