Closing Bell: Market ends with marginal gains; IT, power, realty drag, metals shine

July 10, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST

Nifty went nowhere after opening and remained within the range of previous session. Nifty ended with the gain of 24 points to close at 19356. Nifty managed to protect its level above 5 days EMA, placed at 19344. Bank Nifty underperformed Nifty by closing with the minor losses.

Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Small cap 100 Index underperformed the Benchmark Indices today where they fell by 0.38% and 0.58% respectively. Declining shares outnumbered the advancing shares as advance decline ratio stood at 0.68 on BSE, lowest since 23-June.

NSE Cash market volumes were lower as compared to last ten-day average. Amongst the sectoral Indices, Nifty IT, Media and Reality were top losers while Nifty Metal and oil & gas Index ended in the green.

Nifty seems to have stuck in the trading range of 19300-19500. Breakout from this range on the either side would decide the direction for the market.