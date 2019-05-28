App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gail to list Gail Gas; plans Rs 54K cr capex in 2-3 years

The Maharatna firm has planned a capital expenditure of Rs 54,000 crore, which it will spend over the next two-three years in laying of gas pipeline network that will feed households and industries such as fertiliser plants.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Gail India plans to list its subsidiary Gail Gas and is aggressively investing in city gas distribution to create volumes before it takes the company to the market, a top company official said.

The Maharatna firm has planned a capital expenditure of Rs 54,000 crore, which it will spend over the next two-three years in laying of gas pipeline network that will feed households and industries such as fertiliser plants.

Out of this, Gail plans to invest Rs 12,000 crore in city gas distribution networks to retail CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to households in towns such as Varanasi and Patna.

"Listing Gail Gas is in my mind and we had earlier thought about it. As of now, the subsidiary has reported a topline of Rs 5,300 crore and Rs 120-130 crore of profit.

related news

"Last couple of years we have invested heavily in creating infrastructure alone and we believe we need to invest even more to get to the volume level," Gail India Chairman and Managing Director B C Tripathi told reporters here.

He said that apart from Bengaluru and Meerut, Gail Gas is now supplying gas to Mangalore, Rourkela, Cuttack, Bhubaneshwar and big cities like Varanasi, Patna, Jamshedpur, Bhopal among others.

"We believe that some more time will be required for bringing the company to the level of volume which will be well received by the market," Tripathi added.

Gail Gas, which was incorporated in May 2008, had participated in the 9th and 10th rounds of city gas distribution bidding and won in 15 and eight geographical areas, respectively.

Gail India has reported a 20 per cent rise in its March quarter net profit at Rs 1,222.23 crore from Rs 1,020.92 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue rose to Rs 18,763.87 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 fiscal year when compared with Rs 15,430.69 crore net profit in the year-ago period.
First Published on May 28, 2019 09:28 pm

tags #Business #GAIL India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt note on Veeru Devgan’s demise

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan clicked as she visits a sa ...

Smriti Irani walks the extra mile to seek Bappa’s blessings after he ...

Bharat new promo: Salman Khan introduces his team to madam sir!

Exclusive: Lisa Ray opens up about her ex-boyfriends in her book; says ...

Chris Hemsworth finds Siddhant Chaturvedi 'worthy' of Thor's hammer

Spot Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in these throwback pictures by Bina ...

Bigg Boss 13: Has Zareen Khan really been approached for the reality s ...

15 Security Personnel Injured in String of IED Blasts in Jharkhand

Plea Filed in Delhi High Court to Regulate Education Imparted in Madra ...

Couple Spot Hidden Camera in Hotel Room's Ceiling Fan in Uttarakhand

PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"

Computex 2019: Dell Announced New XPS 13 2-in-1, XPS 15, Inspiron AIO ...

Will Sachin Pilot Quit Congress if Rahul Gandhi Resigns as Party Chief ...

From Photo Master to Prime Minister: Tracking Narendra Modi's 3-Decade ...

After Mamata, Kejriwal Confirms to Attend Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Discusses Expansion of Porbandar Airport​ to ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

Real estate applauds BJP's victory: Here's what the sector expects fro ...

Liquidity crisis is spoiling the realty party: What the industry expec ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses to end marginally higher, Nifty abov ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who popularised term 'H ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Apple announces the next-gen iPod Touch with A10 Fusion chipset, 256 G ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.