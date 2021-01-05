Fortune halts cooking oil ads featuring Sourav Ganguly

File image of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Adani Wilmar has removed all ads of its Fortune Rice Bran cooking oil featuring Sourav Ganguly across platforms after he suffered a mild heart attack on January 3, the Economic Times reported.

This action came after the social media users criticised and trolled the fortune rice bran oil add campaign wherein Ganguly was the brand ambassador. The brand claims as the oil keeps the heart healthy even after 40. The tagline for the campaign read, ‘Dada bole welcome to the 40s’. The ad is from April 2020 during the nationwide lockdown.

"The advertising featuring Ganguly has been removed across platforms," said one of the persons who is closely working on the campaign.

"Ogilvy & Mather, creative agency for the brand, is looking into the issue and is working on a fresh redressal campaign," he added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal on January 2 after he complained of chest pain. He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on January 2, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage. The doctor on January 3 said that he is stable and his health parameters are also normal.

Advertising agency officials said the Fortune brand will need to manage its consumer-centric communication fast to regain consumer trust.

Prathap Suthan, chief creative officer of advertising agency Bang in the Middle said, "It may be prudent to continue with Ganguly as the brand ambassador, but with messaging that can manoeuvre the situation to its advantage."

Brand strategist Lloyd Mathias pointed that the player did not lead an unhealthy lifestyle and that sportsmen with a 10-15 year playing life need to keep the earnings coming in.



Seen many tweets on the irony in Sourav Ganguly endorsing Fortune RiceBran Oil. Got to realise it’s the risk one takes in any endorsement. It isn’t that Ganguly lived an unhealthy lifestyle. Importantly, sportsmen with a 10-15 year playing life need to keep the earnings coming in

— Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) January 3, 2021

He tweeted, "Seen many tweets on the irony in Sourav Ganguly endorsing Fortune RiceBran Oil. Got to realise it’s the risk one takes in any endorsement. It isn’t that Ganguly lived an unhealthy lifestyle. Importantly, sportsmen with a 10-15 year playing life need to keep the earnings coming in."

Karthik Srinivasan, a communications strategy consultant, in his tweets advised removing the ads as a first step.



Is Fortune Foods' Oil division working on a crisis response plan? The ad is from April 2020, by the way. Context: Sourav Ganguly undergoes angioplasty after suffering a heart attack, is stable https://t.co/vWHY12Ha4M pic.twitter.com/1jbsaHgQ49 — Karthik (@beastoftraal) January 3, 2021



Apart from the Fortune oil, Sourav Ganguly has also been the brand ambassador for its soya chunks.

Adani Wilmar is owned by industrialist Gautam Adani. The company sells range of edible oils including soyabean, mustard, rice bran and groundnut oil. It also sells soaps and sanitisers under the brand Alife. The company had launched the rice bran edible oil, which is considered a heart-healthy oil in many markets, in 2013.

Remembering the ad, “40 ke ho gye to kya jeena chhod doge”, I wonder the condition of the brand manager of Fortune Rice Bran Oil. Get well soon dada! @SGanguly99 #Dada #Ganguly

Link of Ad:https://t.co/KC0Gxt3AoZ — abhinav pathak (@abhinavdiaries) January 2, 2021



#Saurav #Ganguly sports person completely fit. Spends time in gym Daily, can do preventive test anytime. Still suffered Cardiac problem 2-3 vessel were blocked. He do advertisement of #Fortune oil. That it is healthy ? Is it really healthy?

For me stress is main factor .. pic.twitter.com/SaTptVgpW0 — Doctor Of Bones (@dramolsoni) January 3, 2021



Will be interesting to see how #Fortune oil brand will now use their ambassador Sourav Ganguly given that their original brand proposition has fallen flat in the wake of Ganguly's heart ailment. Ideally, they should drop him.— Bourbon Naxal (@ParryRamMe) January 3, 2021