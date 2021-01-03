MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Sourav Ganguly stable, decision on further angioplasty soon

Sourav Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

PTI
January 03, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST
File image of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

File image of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a "mild" heart attack, is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday.

He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

"He had an uneventful last night and presently Afebrile (not feverish)... He is sleeping now," a bulletin issued by the private hospital where Ganguly is admitted, said.

The celebrated former cricketer's blood pressure is 110/70 and oxygen saturation level is 98 percent, it said.

Doctors said they will be deciding on conducting another angioplasty after accessing Ganguly's condition.

Close

"He will be requiring another angioplasty because of the triple vessel disease. But, that depends on how his condition is. He is, however, out of danger now," one of the doctors treating Ganguly had said on Saturday.

A routine ECG will also be conducted on Sunday morning, the bulletin said.

The batting great was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon following complaints of chest pain.
PTI
TAGS: #BCCI #cricket #India #Sourav Ganguly #Sports
first published: Jan 3, 2021 11:18 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.