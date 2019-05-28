Former Vodafone CEO Arun Sarin joins Ola Electric board as Independent Director

Ola Electric Mobility (OEM) on May 28 said it has appointed former Vodafone Group CEO Arun Sarin as an Independent Director on its board. Sarin, a veteran in telecom space, serves on the boards of Cisco Systems, Accenture, Charles Schwab and Ola's parent company, ANI Technologies.

"I am delighted to be joining the board of Ola Electric. Electric Mobility at scale is the need of the hour and can help us solve some of the world's most complex problems like climate change, pollution, over-dependence on non-renewables amongst others," Sarin said.

OEM was initially established to enable Ola's electric mobility pilot programme in Nagpur in 2017. Last year, Ola announced 'Mission: Electric' to bring one million electric vehicles (EVs) on Indian roads by 2021.

In March this year, OEM had announced raising Rs 400 crore in a funding round led by Tiger Global and Matrix India.

"I am very excited to welcome Arun on the board of Ola Electric. Over the years, his guidance and support have helped Ola grow as an organization with a global perspective...

"Arun's experience of building global businesses and his deep understanding of emerging markets and opportunities will be very valuable for us at Ola Electric in executing towards our mission," Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola, said.