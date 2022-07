business Formation & Dissolution Of Hindu Undivided Family (HUF): Legal Issues & Other Challenges Explained While creating an Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) may be useful for tax planning and investments, one has to be mindful that it entails issues in joint families and poses legal challenges in dissolution and partition of the entity. Watch this video to know what is an HUF, what are the complications you can face as a member of a HUF.