    Flying from Mumbai on May 10? Check schedules as runways to be shut for pre-monsoon repair

    CSMIA said both runways of the airport will be shut for six hours between 11 am and 5 pm on May 10 for their yearly pre-monsoon repair.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 02, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST
    Mumbai International Airport (File image: Reuters)

    Mumbai International Airport (File image: Reuters)

    The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has said that both runways of the airport will remain shut for six hours between 11 am and 5 pm on May 10 for pre-monsoon repair and maintenance work, CNBC-TV18 reported.

    Mumbai airport told the channel that the runway closure is a yearly practice and passengers will have to check for any flight changes on May 10 with their respective airlines, it added.

    The runways — RWY 14/32 and 09/27, will resume to usual schedule post 5 pm on May 10 after the maintenance work is completed.

    The information was made available via a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued to personnel who deal with flight operations.

    "The runway closure is a yearly practice and contingency plan on the same will help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers safety. CSMIA regrets any inconvenience caused to its esteemed passengers," it said in a statement.



    Tags: #Airport #Business #CSMIA #India #monsoon
    first published: May 2, 2022 03:44 pm
