Flying from Mumbai on May 10? Check schedules as runways to be shut for pre-monsoon repair

Mumbai International Airport (File image: Reuters)

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has said that both runways of the airport will remain shut for six hours between 11 am and 5 pm on May 10 for pre-monsoon repair and maintenance work, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Mumbai airport told the channel that the runway closure is a yearly practice and passengers will have to check for any flight changes on May 10 with their respective airlines, it added.

The runways — RWY 14/32 and 09/27, will resume to usual schedule post 5 pm on May 10 after the maintenance work is completed.

The information was made available via a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued to personnel who deal with flight operations.

"The runway closure is a yearly practice and contingency plan on the same will help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers safety. CSMIA regrets any inconvenience caused to its esteemed passengers," it said in a statement.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes