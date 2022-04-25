English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Flipkart signs MoU with West Bengal govt to support artisans, weavers, handicraft makers

    The agreement was signed with the state’s micro, small and medium enterprises and textiles department.

    PTI
    April 25, 2022 / 08:20 PM IST
    Flipkart | Representative image

    Flipkart | Representative image

    Flipkart on Monday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the West Bengal government to train and support local artisans, weavers and handicraft makers to leverage its e-commerce platform to scale up their businesses nationally.

    The agreement was signed with the state’s micro, small and medium enterprises and textiles department.

    West Bengal’s MSME department Principal Secretary Rajesh Pandey said, We are focused on deepening our commitment towards MSMEs in the state and helping their growth.

    "This partnership will enhance development of artisans, weavers, small businesses and MSMEs by providing access to opportunities that e-commerce enables.”

    He also said these efforts will be instrumental in driving the commercial and social development in the state by creating inclusive growth.

    Close

    Flipkart Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said it will be instrumental in driving the economic growth of weavers, artisans and small businesses with the e-commerce company’s national market access.

    "As a homegrown company, we are passionate about our sellers’ growth, building an inclusive e-commerce ecosystem and constantly innovate to find new ways to uplift and empower all sections of society, especially MSMEs,” he said.

    Under this partnership, it will provide time-bound incubation support and training benefits to underserved communities.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Flipkart #memorandum of understanding #MoU #west bengal
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 08:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.