MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Flipkart launches grocery services in Pune amid COVID-19 curbs

According to the new guidelines that remain in force until May 1, e-commerce deliveries of only essential goods—including online grocery—are allowed between 7:00 am and 8:00 pm.

Moneycontrol News
April 17, 2021 / 11:35 AM IST

Flipkart launched grocery services in Pune, claiming it can fulfil 6,000 orders per day amid stricter COVID-19 curbs in Maharashtra announced on April 13, the Economic Times reported.

"Grocery continues to be one of the fastest-growing categories for us, with the increase in demand for quality food and household supplies," Smrithi Ravichandran, vice president and head of the grocery at Flipkart, said in the statement.

According to the new guidelines that remain in force until May 1, e-commerce deliveries of only essential goods—including online grocery—are allowed between 7:00 am and 8:00 pm.

Reportedly, the 72,000 square feet dedicated grocery fulfilment centre is expected to boost local employment.

Flipkart Grocery offers over 7,000 products across 200+ categories, it said in a statement. Product categories range from daily household supplies, snacks and beverages, and personal care items among others.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #Flipkart
first published: Apr 17, 2021 11:35 am

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.