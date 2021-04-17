Flipkart launches grocery services in Pune amid COVID-19 curbs

Flipkart launched grocery services in Pune, claiming it can fulfil 6,000 orders per day amid stricter COVID-19 curbs in Maharashtra announced on April 13, the Economic Times reported.

"Grocery continues to be one of the fastest-growing categories for us, with the increase in demand for quality food and household supplies," Smrithi Ravichandran, vice president and head of the grocery at Flipkart, said in the statement.

According to the new guidelines that remain in force until May 1, e-commerce deliveries of only essential goods—including online grocery—are allowed between 7:00 am and 8:00 pm.

Reportedly, the 72,000 square feet dedicated grocery fulfilment centre is expected to boost local employment.

Flipkart Grocery offers over 7,000 products across 200+ categories, it said in a statement. Product categories range from daily household supplies, snacks and beverages, and personal care items among others.