    Fires threaten Athens' hillside suburbs for second day

    At least two people were hospitalized with breathing problems and minor burns, while local officials said several houses had been burned in the fire around Mount Penteli, 25 kilometres (16 miles) northeast of the Greek capital.

    Associated Press
    July 20, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

    Greece Nearly 500 firefighters struggled to contain a large wildfire that threatened hillside suburbs outside Athens for a second day on July 20, after hundreds of residents were evacuated overnight.

    The conditions are very challenging. The priority was to safeguard human life, critical infrastructure and private property, Fire Service spokesman Yiannis Artopios said.

    He said winds of up to 80 kilometres per hour (50 mph) were making air support difficult for fire crews.

    Greece has avoided the heat wave that is currently afflicting countries in Western Europe, but fire officials say that hot and dry conditions that have lasted for weeks, as well as longer-term temperature rises, have increased the overall risk of forest fires.

    Five water-dropping aircraft and four helicopters were operating Wednesday at the fire north of Athens, officials said, adding that more than 600 people have evacuated from their homes so far.

    More than 1,300 square kilometres (500 square miles) of land was damaged by wildfires in Greece last year, the worst damage recorded since 2007.
    Associated Press
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 02:19 pm
