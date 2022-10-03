English
    Festive season, easing of supply woes bring cheer to automakers

    What led to this sequential growth in monthly numbers are the easing of supply-side constraints and the festive season.

    Nitin Agrawal
    October 03, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
    Festive season, easing of supply woes bring cheer to automakers

    (Representative image) The commercial vehicle (CV) segment continues to maintain its upward momentum, with all majors registering a strong growth

    Highlights Significant improvement in PV and 2W segments Supply-side constraints easing across segments; new sources being identified Above-normal monsoon will boost rural economy. This will generate strong demand for 2W and tractors Automobile OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), across segments, have posted strong wholesale numbers on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in September 2022. On a sequential basis, all segments posted a strong growth. What led to this sequential growth in monthly numbers are the easing of supply-side constraints and the festive season. The relief from chip...

