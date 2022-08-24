English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: Adani’s NDTV Stake Buy, Devyani Int In Focus
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Fed's Kashkari says his biggest fear is inflation will be more persistent

    Kashkari is already the most hawkish of all the central bank's 19 policymakers and expects the Fed to need to lift its policy rate, now at 2.25 per cent-2.5 per cent.

    Reuters
    August 24, 2022 / 06:51 AM IST

    Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday his biggest fear is that the U.S. central bank misreads the extent and persistence of price pressures and will need to deliver even more aggressive rate hikes to control inflation.


    Kashkari is already the most hawkish of all the central bank's 19 policymakers and expects the Fed to need to lift its policy rate, now at 2.25 per cent-2.5 per cent, another two full percentage points by the end of next year.


    "The big fear that I have in the back of my mind is, if we are wrong and markets are wrong and that this inflation is much more embedded at a much higher level than we appreciate or markets appreciate, then we are going to have to be more aggressive than I anticipate, probably for longer, to bring inflation back down," Kashkari said.


    Right now, he said, it's "very clear" the Fed needs to tighten monetary policy.


    If inflation were at 4 per cent, he said, the Fed could afford to go slow on rate hikes to make sure it doesn't overdo it and send the economy into a downturn.

    Close

    Related stories


    But with inflation as high as it is, he said the Fed needed "to err on making sure we are getting inflation and only relax when we see compelling evidence that inflation is well on its way back down to 2 per cent."

    Kashkari says his biggest concern is that if the Fed is "misreading the underlying inflation dynamics, then it's going to take us a while probably to figure that out, and then we are going to have to be even more hawkish than I am envisioning right now."

    Reuters
    Tags: #Federal Bank #inflation #Neel Kashkari
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 06:51 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.