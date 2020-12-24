EY plans 9,000 new hires in India in 2021

Representational Image

Consultancy firm Ernst & Young (EY) on December 24 said it is planning to induct around 9,000 new hires in India in 2021, across various technology roles.

The new recruits will be in across all member firms, including the global delivery centres, to expand its digital capabilities, EY said in a statement.

PTI reported that these hires will be from the STEM background and in areas including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber security, analytics and other emerging technologies.

"With the pace of digital adoption accelerating exponentially, we are strengthening capabilities in emerging technology roles and significantly intensifying our hiring efforts in the coming year," said Rohan Sachdev, Partner and Consulting Practice Leader, EY India as quoted by PTI.

EY said it has more than 50,000 employees in India across all member firms, of which 36 percent are from the STEM background.

Mahesh Makhija, Partner and Technology Consulting Leader, EY India, said "EY in India is developing a broader range of new digital proprietary tools and solutions which it is looking to take to scale across organisations and geographies."

(With inputs from PTI)