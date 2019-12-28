App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2019 10:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | All you need to know about making of the Union Budget

The budget is made through a consultative process involving ministry of finance, NITI Aayog and spending ministries. Finance ministry issues guidelines to spending, based on which ministries present their demands.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While the Budget takes just a day to be presented in the parliament, it takes several months to be prepared.

The Union Budget, referred to as the annual Financial Statement in Article 112 of the Constitution of India, is the annual budget of the Republic of India, presented before the beginning of each financial year by the Finance Minister of India in Parliament. The budget has to be passed by the House before it can come into effect on April 1.

Budget documents are not just numbers. Scrutinising them, one can understand the intention of the government, its priorities, policies and allocation of financial resources.

Close

Who makes the Budget ?

related news

The budget is made through a consultative process involving ministry of finance, NITI Aayog and spending ministries. Finance ministry issues guidelines to spending, based on which ministries present their demands. The Budget division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the finance ministry is the nodal body responsible for producing the Budget.

How is the budget made? Budget division issues a circular to all union ministries, states, UTs, autonomous bodies, departments and the defence forces for preparing the estimates for the next year. After ministries & departments send in their demands, extensive consultations are held between Union ministries and the Department of Expenditure of the finance ministry.

At the same time, the Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Revenue meet stakeholders such as farmers, businessmen, FIIs, economists and civil society groups to take their views. Once the, pre-Budget meetings are over, a final call on the tax proposals is taken by the finance minister. The proposals are discussed with the PM before the Budget is frozen.

The finance ministry collects information about receipts and expenditure from various departments to prepare the revised estimates for the budget. The government also holds pre-budget consultations with stakeholders such as state representatives, bankers, agriculturists, economists and trade unions to understand their demands, which includes tax incentives and fiscal support.

Budget Printing

The finance minister and other officials participate in 'halwa ceremony', which marks the process of printing documents for the Budget. After the dish is served, a large number of officials and support staff, who are directly associated with the Budget-making and -printing process, are required to stay in the ministry and remain cut off from their families till the presentation of the Budget by the finance minister in Parliament.

How is the budget presented?

The Finance Minister presents the budget in the Lok Sabha outlining key estimates and proposals. He or she briefs the cabinet on the budget proposals through a 'summary for the cabinet' just 10 before presenting the budget in the parliament. The budget is tabled in the Parliament after the minister's speech.

From 2017-18, the Modi government merged the Railway Budget with the Union Budget.

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman's budget team comprises Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian. Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present her second Budget for the Modi 2.0 govt. on February 1st.

For more on the issue, watch the video by Sakshi Batra.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 28, 2019 10:01 am

tags #Budget 2020 #video

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.