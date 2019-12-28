Explained | All you need to know about making of the Union Budget

While the Budget takes just a day to be presented in the parliament, it takes several months to be prepared.

The Union Budget, referred to as the annual Financial Statement in Article 112 of the Constitution of India, is the annual budget of the Republic of India, presented before the beginning of each financial year by the Finance Minister of India in Parliament. The budget has to be passed by the House before it can come into effect on April 1.

Budget documents are not just numbers. Scrutinising them, one can understand the intention of the government, its priorities, policies and allocation of financial resources.

Who makes the Budget ?

The budget is made through a consultative process involving ministry of finance, NITI Aayog and spending ministries. Finance ministry issues guidelines to spending, based on which ministries present their demands. The Budget division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the finance ministry is the nodal body responsible for producing the Budget.

How is the budget made? Budget division issues a circular to all union ministries, states, UTs, autonomous bodies, departments and the defence forces for preparing the estimates for the next year. After ministries & departments send in their demands, extensive consultations are held between Union ministries and the Department of Expenditure of the finance ministry.

At the same time, the Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Revenue meet stakeholders such as farmers, businessmen, FIIs, economists and civil society groups to take their views. Once the, pre-Budget meetings are over, a final call on the tax proposals is taken by the finance minister. The proposals are discussed with the PM before the Budget is frozen.

The finance ministry collects information about receipts and expenditure from various departments to prepare the revised estimates for the budget. The government also holds pre-budget consultations with stakeholders such as state representatives, bankers, agriculturists, economists and trade unions to understand their demands, which includes tax incentives and fiscal support.

Budget Printing

The finance minister and other officials participate in 'halwa ceremony', which marks the process of printing documents for the Budget. After the dish is served, a large number of officials and support staff, who are directly associated with the Budget-making and -printing process, are required to stay in the ministry and remain cut off from their families till the presentation of the Budget by the finance minister in Parliament.

How is the budget presented?

The Finance Minister presents the budget in the Lok Sabha outlining key estimates and proposals. He or she briefs the cabinet on the budget proposals through a 'summary for the cabinet' just 10 before presenting the budget in the parliament. The budget is tabled in the Parliament after the minister's speech.

From 2017-18, the Modi government merged the Railway Budget with the Union Budget.

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman's budget team comprises Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian. Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present her second Budget for the Modi 2.0 govt. on February 1st.