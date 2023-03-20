Expect 135 new aircraft to be added in FY24: CAPA India's Kapil Kaul

CAPA India CEO Kapil Kaul

CAPA India CEO Kapil Kaul said the Indian aviation industry is expected to add around 135 new aircrafts in the next fiscal (2023-24). Around 2,200 pilots would be required to cater to the growing fleet in FY24, he added.

Speaking on the occasion of CAPA India Aviation Summit, he said that the ticket prices aren't expected to fall by much in FY24.

He also pointed out some of the challenges confronting the growing aviation market in India.

Talking about the dearth of skilled manpower, he said India faces a shortage of experienced wide body pilots, skilled resources across Air Traffic Controllers, DGCA, airports, CISF.

He said India is expected to cater to 160 million domestic aviation passengers and around 75 million international aviation passengers in FY24.

India still faces a shortage of airport capacity in Tier II and Tier III cities, the CAPA India chief said.