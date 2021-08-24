MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Exclusive | Cure.fit’s Ankit Nagori to raise Rs 100 crore for Thrasio-like food roll-up play

Nagori plans to acquire up-and-coming online food brands listed on food-delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato. This approach is similar to the one followed by US-based breakout startup Thrasio, which acquires top-rated and fast-growing sellers on Amazon, helping them with technology, digital marketing and sales chops to turbocharge growth

M. Sriram & Chandra R Srikanth
August 24, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
In 2020, Ankit Nagori acquired a 70-80 percent stake in Eat.fit. [Representative image]

In 2020, Ankit Nagori acquired a 70-80 percent stake in Eat.fit. [Representative image]

Ankit Nagori, co-founder of Cure.fit and one of India’s best-known startup executives, is in talks to raise Rs 100 crore to build a house of food and cloud-kitchen brands. This come nearly a year after Nagori swapped his stake in Cure.fit to take control of its cloud kitchen arm Eat.fit, sources said.

The funding round is being led by venture firm Iron Pillar, which is investing Rs 40 crore. Other angels and venture firms are expected to contribute to the deal, which is nearly done, said these people, who requested anonymity.

Last year, had Nagori acquired a 70-80 percent stake in Eat.fit, the cloud kitchen firm meant to promote healthy eating, in exchange for his 7.6 percent stake in Cure.fit. Eat.fit had scaled down significantly mid-last year, shutting down operations in 12 cities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, operations have recovered, although it is unclear how many cities it is operating in currently. Eat.fit has about Rs 2-3 crore revenue a month, these people said.

Nagori and Iron Pillar did not respond to queries seeking comment.

Close

Related stories

While firms such as Rebel Foods have built a slew of cloud-kitchen brands by starting each brand themselves, Nagori plans to acquire up-and-coming online food brands listed on food-delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato. This approach is similar to the one followed by US-based breakout startup Thrasio, which acquires top-rated and fast-growing sellers on Amazon, helping them with technology, digital marketing and sales chops to turbocharge growth.

While this approach is relatively new in food delivery, these e-commerce roll-up plays have also caught fire in India, with over $300 million being invested in such startups, based only on their promise and little else.

“Ankit didn’t originally pitch it to investors as a Thrasio-play, but that’s how they saw it. And since the theme is so hot, it's a good way to interpret it,” said a person close to the deal.

“Swiggy and Zomato are so big today, the restaurants listing on them are creating a sub-economy unto itself, which can be acquired and grown into something larger- a portfolio of cloud kitchen brands,” the person added.

Before co-founding Cure.fit, Nagori served as chief business officer of online retailer Flipkart, and was among the key leaders in the company after founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, and CEO Kalyan Krishanmurthy.

In June, salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group acquired a minority stake in Cure.fit for $75 million. Co-founder and CEO Mukesh Bansal joined the Tata Group to spearhead its digital initiatives.
M. Sriram
Chandra R Srikanth is Editor- Tech, Startups, and New Economy
Tags: #startups
first published: Aug 24, 2021 08:15 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.