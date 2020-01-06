EVI Technologies joins hands with BSNL for EV charging infrastructure

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider EVI Technologies (EVIT) on Monday said it has inked a pact with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) for setting up battery swapping and charging stations.

As part of the 10-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked between the two entities, EVIT would install charging infrastructure at 5,000 locations of BSNL across the country, covering major cities.

Under the agreement, EVIT will make the entire upfront investment on services pertaining to the MoU, along with the operation and maintenance of battery swapping infrastructure, the company said in a statement.

The state-owned telecom operator on the other hand would be responsible for providing the requisite space and power connections for installing the battery swapping infrastructure, it added.

"Our to-be-developed infrastructure at BSNL will reduce the range anxiety among electric vehicle (EV) consumers and accelerate the adoption of such vehicles across India," EVI Technologies CEO Rupesh Kumar said.

BSNL Maharashtra CGM Manoj Kumar Mishra said the initiative will help promote clean energy and reduce carbon emissions.