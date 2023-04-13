English
    Equitas Small Finance Q4 Net Profit seen up 49.2% YoY to Rs. 178.3 cr: Motilal Oswal

    April 13, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January - March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Banking and Financial sector. The brokerage house expects Equitas Small Finance to report net profit at Rs. 178.3 crore up 49.2% year-on-year (up 4.8% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 22.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 675.5 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

    Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 7.9% Y-o-Y (up 9.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 306.2 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

