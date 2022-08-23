English
    EPFO opens probe into 'Rs 1,000-crore fraud', Mumbai office staff under scanner

    The staff at the Kandivali office allegedly opened bogus accounts, transferred money, or settled claims in bankrupt businesses such as Jet Airways. An investigation is on to determine the exact amount of money lost

    August 23, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

    Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has opened an investigation into potential fraud by its staff at a suburban Mumbai office that may have resulted in losses of up to Rs 1,000 crore for the retirement fund body, The Economic Times has reported.

    The alleged fraud involved opening bogus accounts, transferring money, or resolving disputes with bankrupt businesses such as former Jet Airways, which afterwards applied to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for an ownership change, the report cites sources as saying.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

    "We expect EPFO losses due to this particular fraud to mount up to Rs 1,000 crore, arising across rule violations and tax evasions," Prabhakar Banasure, a member of EPFO’s central board of trustees, told ET. "Offenders should be punished for doing injustice to members’ life savings and maligning this apex retirement body," he added.

    As the vigilance department reviews documents, an internal investigation is being conducted to determine the precise amount of damages, according to officials. The EPFO central body will shortly get a final report, they added.

    The scam was allegedly carried out at Mumbai's Kandivali office using the employment of former Jet Airways pilots and crew, including several expats.

    Before Jet was admitted to the NCLT for debt resolution, Machindra Bamne, a senior social security assistant at the Kandivali PF office, is said to have settled allegedly unlawful claims made by then-Jet employees, the report said.

    Regional provident fund commissioner-1 RO, Kandivali East, wrote in an order dated August 18 that Bamne had "received illegal gratification from some members into his bank account for settlement of PF claims related to employees of M/s Jet Airways".

    PF accounts of many pilots or crew members of Jet Airways were allegedly manipulated to siphon off funds, which reportedly benefited some EPFO officials working at the Kandivali office.

    "They were hand in gloves with select manipulators on the Jet side before the airline company went to NCLT," ET quoted Banasure as saying. "I have been raising this matter to competent authorities including EPF chairman."

    The multi-crore fraud was carried out in 2019, but it expanded its reach in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

    According to the EPFO member, Jet Airways employee provident funds were distributed without following the norm. Due to income tax evasion, this has also cost the exchequer money.
    Tags: #EmployeesÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ Provident Fund Organisation #EPFO #Jet Airways #National Company law Tribunal #Provident Fund scam
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 10:44 am
