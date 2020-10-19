172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|edelweiss-raises-rs-6600-crore-aif-plans-to-raise-1-billion-fund-for-realty-sector-next-year-5982671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Edelweiss raises Rs 6,600 crore AIF, plans to raise $1 billion fund for realty sector next year

Group chairman Rashesh Shah claimed its $890 million is the largest fund raise this year by any entity in India amid the severe economic impact of the pandemic, and will be deployed into projects and companies seeking long term funds which can’t be served by the banks or the NBFCs due to potential asset liability mismatches.

PTI

Edelweiss Group on Monday said its asset management arm has raised Rs 6,600 crore from global long term investors for on-lending to Indian companies and projects requiring long term capital.

The arm is looking to raise an alternative investment fund (AIF) of over $1 billion next year to invest in realty assets.

Group chairman Rashesh Shah claimed its $890 million is the largest fund raise this year by any entity in India amid the severe economic impact of the pandemic, and will be deployed into projects and companies seeking long term funds which can’t be served by the banks or the NBFCs due to potential asset liability mismatches.

Close

Edelweiss Asset Management’s (EAM) president and head Hemant Daga said the platform is targeting the seven-year Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund-III (ESOF) to deliver returns between 16-18 percent per year, which is a notch higher than the two previous funds in the same series.

related news

He said EAM, which manages over Rs 30,000 crore, has managed to get commitments from global long term investors like pension funds and insurance companies for the new fund.

Shah explained that there are some concerns in the minds of investors from a short term of up to one year, but they’re very bullish on the long term in the country.

Daga said this will be a sector-agnostic fund and EAM will target to commit up to 35 percent of the $890 million in the next 12 months.

He said the mandate of the fund is to provide flexible growth capital for mid-market companies which may include giving funds for acquisitions and stake enhancements as well.

EAM will focus on governance, cash flows, counterparty risks and collateral while lending the money, he said, adding that any company or project meeting the expectations on the above can get the debt.

The overall need for funds in the market in which ESOF-III will be operating was pegged at over Rs 40,000 crore by Daga.

He said EAM has a dry powder of over Rs 15,000 crore across all funds waiting to be deployed right now.

Daga said next year, EAM, which has funds including those investing in distressed assets and mutual funds, will be raising a $1 billion fund focused on real estate.

This fund will be targeting last-mile funding requirements for residential projects all across the country, Daga said, claiming that fortunes of the real estate sector are also on the upswing after the initial impact.

Shah said the next six months may be somewhat difficult for the Indian economy as it comes out of the pandemic’s impact, but exuded confidence that calendar year 2021 will be very good.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 04:46 pm

tags #Business #Edelweiss Group #Real Estate

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.