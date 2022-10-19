English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd raises Rs 415 crore via NCDs

    The Tranche II issue has seen significant demand in the retail segment with a total collection of Rs 4,155.27 million, EFSL said in a statement.

    PTI
    October 19, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EFSL) on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 415 crore by issuing secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund business growth.

    The Tranche II issue has seen significant demand in the retail segment with a total collection of Rs 4,155.27 million, EFSL said in a statement.

    The issue has seen interest from investors across series and tenures offering annual, monthly, and cumulative interest options with the effective annual yield ranging from 8.84 per cent to 10.09 per cent, it added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Edelweiss Financial Services #NCD
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 02:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.