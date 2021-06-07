MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

ED transfers UBL shares worth over Rs 5,600 crore to recovery officer's demat account

In March 2019, United Breweries informed the stock exchanges that the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Bengaluru had transferred a 2.80 per cent stake worth over Rs 1,025 crore held by Mallya-promoted United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd in the company in its name.

PTI
June 07, 2021 / 01:42 PM IST
(Representative Image)

(Representative Image)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Liquor firm United Breweries on Monday said the Enforcement Directorate has transferred 4.13 crore equity shares of the Vijay Mallya-promoted firm worth over Rs 5,600 crore to the Demat account of recovery officer of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT).

"The Deputy Director, Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Mumbai has transferred 4,13,15,690 equity shares constituting 15.63 per cent of the equity share capital of the company (out of 4,27,04,758 equity shares constituting 16.15 per cent) to the Demat account of Recovery Officer I DRT-II. Earlier these equity shares were held by certain of our promoter group companies," United Breweries Ltd (UBL) said in a regulatory filing.

In March 2019, United Breweries informed the stock exchanges that the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Bengaluru had transferred a 2.80 per cent stake worth over Rs 1,025 crore held by Mallya-promoted United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd in the company in its name.

Dutch beer maker Heineken owns a 46.69 per cent stake in United Breweries.

Based on the current trading price of United Breweries at Rs 1,359.10 per share on BSE, 4,13,15,690 equity shares of the company are worth Rs 5,615 crore.

Close
As of March 31, 2021, Mallya held an 8.08 per cent stake in United Breweries, according to the shareholding pattern of the company.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Demat account #ED #UBL
first published: Jun 7, 2021 01:43 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey