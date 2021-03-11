ED attaches assets worth Rs 9.97 crore in Bhilwara Mahila Urban Cooperative Bank loan fraud case

Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 11 said it has attached assets worth Rs 9.97 crore in the Bhilwara Mahila Urban Cooperative Bank loan fraud case.

"ED attaches assets (Movable & Immovable) worth Rs. 9.97 crore in Bhilwara Mahila Urban Cooperative Bank loan fraud case by Ravindra Bordia & others," the agency said in a tweet.

