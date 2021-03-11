English
ED attaches assets worth Rs 9.97 crore in Bhilwara Mahila Urban Cooperative Bank loan fraud case

"ED attaches assets (Movable & Immovable) worth Rs. 9.97 crore in Bhilwara Mahila Urban Cooperative Bank loan fraud case by Ravindra Bordia & others," the agency said in a tweet.

Moneycontrol News
March 11, 2021 / 11:35 AM IST
Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 11 said it has attached assets worth Rs 9.97 crore in the Bhilwara Mahila Urban Cooperative Bank loan fraud case.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
first published: Mar 11, 2021 11:35 am

