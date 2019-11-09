Work-life balance? Yes, this exists

Microsoft Japan recently conducted an experiment wherein it had a trial of a four-day workweek. The idea was to have a work environment challenging employees to work in a short time, take rest and learn well. This initiative had a direct impact since it helped its productivity jump by 40 percent.

The technology giant (in Japan) is now looking at Work Life Choice Challenge 2019 Winter that will give employees a more flexible work choice and time off for rest.

They are not the only company doing this. A growing number of organisations in India and abroad are offering flexible work conditions to ensure that employees stay motivated at the workplace and also spend time exploring their passion.

Take RBS for instance. The organisation has a flexible working hour policy to ensure that employees can choose their work timings and are able to pursue other interests alongside their work commitments.

Work-life balance is a concept that has existed on paper for decades in the human resource domain, but not many companies take it seriously. In fact, younger employees are often ridiculed for taking vacations or leaves, citing the justification that "the early years of one's professional career must be solely devoted to a job".

A career is important. But equally important is one's personal life. Being in an office five days a week all 12 months of a year does not make one's life better.

Tesla's Elon Musk went to the other extreme and said that "vacations will, in fact, kill you". He gave instances from his personal life about how his company went through tough times when he went on a vacation. Unfortunately, he was cheered on by human resource officials who went on to say that serious professionals should not think about vacations.

In fact, the chief executive of a startup got into a heated debate on Twitter when he mocked a candidate for questioning his company's work-life balance. His point was that a candidate who is just beginning his career does not have the right to ask that question.