Wholesale inflation increases to 2.93% in February

Wholesale prices in India increased to 2.93 percent in February, as compared to 2.6 percent in January, data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed.

Wholesale inflation, measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), grew 0.33 percent in February 2018.

The WPI is a marker for price movements in bulk buys for traders and broadly mirrors trends in shop-end prices.

Prices of fuel and power, which together have a weightage of 13.15 percent in WPI, grew to 2.23 percent in February, as against 1.85 percent in January.

Prices of primary articles, which include food articles, that account for more than a fifth of the entire wholesale price index came in at 4.84 percent in February as against 3.54 percent in January.

Wholesale vegetable prices, which is a gauge to measure the prices that farmers are getting for their produce, have been persistently falling over the last several months.

A bumper winter-sown crop, that have flooded mandis, has resulted in the current price crash. Without many buyers, the glut has forced farmers to dump products at throwaway prices to clear up a piling mount of vegetables.