We should not be too sanguine about a shrinking population

Aug 3, 2021 / 01:45 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Representative image

When my mother was born, there were fewer than 3bn people in the world. When I was born, there were almost 5bn, and when I gave birth to my daughter, there were 7.7bn. She may live to see the beginning of a new era: the point at which the number of people on the planet begins to decline. The pandemic has caused a baby bust of historic proportions in some countries. In Spain, 20 per cent fewer babies were born...