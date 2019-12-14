Top jobs of 2020: Here's how you can earn a 7-figure salary

As 2019 comes to an end, here's a look at what jobs you could opt for to fetch a big fat salary in the coming year. M Saraswathy @maamitalks 1/11 Never mind the slowdown. While many employees complained of not receiving great salary hikes in 2019, the outlook for 2020 so far looks decent. If experts are to be believed, salaries to be offered in the coming year are expected to be good. But in case you're worried of what career would be the best to beat the slowdown, here's a list of jobs that would fetch you a fat salary in 2020. Read on for more. (Image: pxhere) 2/11 Chief Skills Officer | Annual salary: Between Rs 12-14 lakh | These professionals are responsible for learning and development modules of an organisation. (Image: Pxhere) 3/11 Project Manager | Annual salary: Rs 12-15 lakh | These professionals are tasked with looking after mega projects from the start to finish. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Personal Stylist | Annual salary: Rs 12-14 lakh | A stylist assists retail shoppers in buying clothes and accessories based on the occasion. (Image: Pxhere) 5/11 Image Manager | Annual salary: Rs 15-17 lakh | Targeted at primarily C-Suite executives, these professionals look into the image of the individual and make him/her presentable for shareholders and the media. (Image: Pxhere) 6/11 Wealth Optimiser | Salary: Rs 2-3 lakh per client | A step ahead of a financial adviser, these professionals primarily look at doubling the existing net-worth of an individual through wealth creation and re-investments. Unlike a regular adviser, these individuals present clients with ways to earn additional income apart from their profession. (Image: Moneycontrol) 7/11 Nutritionist | Annual salary: Rs 7-8 lakh | A step ahead of the dietitian, this professionals look at the existing food consumed by individuals, suggest tweaks in their diet and recommend exercises. (Image: Pxhere) 8/11 Social Media Brand Manager | Annual salary: Rs 16-18 lakh | A step forward from the regular brand manager, this professional looks at what people are saying about a company on social media. Online criticism is taken as a positive message to change the perception of a company. (Image: Pxhere) 9/11 Robot Handler | Annual salary: Rs 12-15 lakh | With more companies deploying robots at the workplace, technical glitches and malfunctions are becoming common. A handler takes care of machines and ensures that robots perform their task efficiently.(Image: Pxhere) 10/11 Privacy Officer | Annual salary: Rs 18-20 lakh | With a high reliance on cloud storage for data, privacy has come crucial. A privacy officer looks at all sensitive data systems of a company (primarily IT and BFSI sectors) and ensures that no leaks occur. (Image: Pxhere) 11/11 Fitness Officer | Annual salary: Rs 16-18 lakh | Not just in gyms, fitness is a matter of concern at workplaces too. Fitness officers are responsible for maintaining the fitness level of employees to ensure maximum productivity. (Image: Pxhere) First Published on Dec 14, 2019 07:54 am