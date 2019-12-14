Top jobs of 2020: Here's how you can earn a 7-figure salary

Never mind the slowdown. While many employees complained of not receiving great salary hikes in 2019, the outlook for 2020 so far looks decent. If experts are to be believed, salaries to be offered in the coming year are expected to be good. But in case you're worried of what career would be the best to beat the slowdown, here's a list of jobs that would fetch you a fat salary in 2020. Read on for more. (Image: pxhere)