Temporary LIC workmen protest, seek permanent employee status

More than 750 temporary workers of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) seeking permanent employee status participated in a protest rally at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

The rally was organised under the aegis of the All India National Life Insurance Employees Federation, the national and registered Union of the regular and temporary workmen of LIC.

The matter dates back to 1991 when the Federation had filed a petition in the Labor Court seeking the absorption of 8,000 temporary workmen as permanent employees in LIC. Though the Labor Court ruled in favour of the Federation and ordered LIC to accord the status of permanent employees to the workmen, the order was not executed.

The Federation then approached the Supreme Court in 2007 for seeking justice for the workmen and the Supreme Court passed an order in 2015 to absorb all workmen in LIC services and stated that they should be paid pending backdated wages.

LIC did not immediately respond to a query sent by Moneycontrol.

The union in a press statement said that in spite of the favorable judicial intervention by the apex court, the workmen have not been absorbed by LIC and hence are not eligible for the benefits given to permanent employees.

“We demand an immediate implementation of the Supreme Court’s order. This is a united effort to express solidarity with our fellow workers and we will ensure that they get their rightful dues and means of livelihood,” stated Rajesh Nimbalkar, General Secretary, All India National Life Insurance Employees Federation.

A large chunk of this temporary staff are in their 50s. Their contention is that they will not be able to secure gainful employment at this age.