State of economy, insurance for poor and Indian in space: Highlights from PM’s I-Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his fifth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, in an address lasting close to 80 minutes. Here are the key takeaways:

Economy in 2018 vs 2013

With national elections set to be held in under a year, Modi talked about the state of the economy, comparing it especially with 2013, when the economy was going through a tough phase and was labelled by analysts as one of the “fragile five” economies.

India is now the world’s sixth largest economy, he pointed out.

“Before 2014, various world agencies used to say that the Indian economy is risky. But today, the same institutions say that the reforms are making fundamentals risk-free,” the PM said. “Previously, India would mean policy paralysis but now, India has become a destination of multi-trillion dollar investment.”

“If we look at the number of toilets being made in 2013, it would have taken a long time to complete coverage. If we moved at that pace for providing electricity to every village, it would have taken a long time,” he said. “It would have taken 100 years to provide LPG to the poor women of the country.”

The number of direct tax assessees in the country rose from 35 million to 67.5 million while number of indirect tax assessees increased from 7 million to about 11 million.

Gaganyaan

The PM said that in 2022, on India’s 75th year of Independence, India has decided to send a “son or daughter” into space.

“We will launch Gaganyaan, which will be led by Indian scientists. We will become the 4th country in the world to take people to space.”

Ayushman Bharat

The PM talked about the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya programme, also referred to as the Ayushman Bharat, in which 10 crore families, or 50 crore people, will be given health insurance of Rs 5 lakh.

“The technology is being tested and the programme will be launched on September 25,” he said.

Farmers

Modi spent a long time talking about initiatives the government has taken to lift farmers’ income. “The demand for higher minimum support prices (MSP) was pending for years. With the blessings of farmers, the decision of MSP was taken by our farmers,” the PM said.

The PM reiterated the government’s target that it wants to double farmers’ income by 2022. “With ‘Beej se Bazaar Tak’, we are bringing exceptional reforms in the agriculture sector.”

Armed forces

The PM referred to the demand of one-rank-one-pension (OROP) raised by the armed forces, on which governments dilly-dallied for years. “We are able to take a decision on OROP.” He also talked about the surgical strike that India carried out against Pakistan in 2016.

India’s image in the world

PM said that India’s image in the world got a lift after the NDA came to power. “India’s respect has increased in the world. The Indian passport has become more powerful.”

He added that Indians overseas know that if they are in any trouble, the Indian government will help them.

Women

The PM announced that women who had been selected through the Short Service Commission in the defence forces will be given a chance to take up a permanent commission.

Modi also talked about women’s safety, saying his government would deal strictly with perpetrators of crimes against women, and said rapists have been given death sentences after swift trials. “Such news such should be publicized by everyone to create fear in the minds of perpetrators of violence against women.”

The PM also touched upon the Triple Talaq Bill, the NDA government’s bill which aims to outlaw the practice of instant talaq. “Triple talaq has caused great injustice to Muslim women. We are striving to end this. I promise Muslim women that I will work to ensure justice is done to them,” he said.

North East

The PM spent a lot of time talking about the North East, saying his government had prioritised development in the seven sisters.

“Today, we are developing highways, roadways, waterways, info-ways in the North East at a rapid pace,” the PM said. “There was a time when North East India used to feel that Delhi is very far from them. But today, we have brought Delhi to the doorstep of North East.”

He added that incidents of violence had come down in the North East and several regions had seen the removal of AFSPA.

Final pitch

Towards the end, the PM made a strong emotional pitch for works his government had carried out and said he was desperate to continue serving the country.

“I am impatient, restless and anxious to make a new India. I am restless because several nations had moved ahead of India in development. I am impatient because I want to take India ahead.”