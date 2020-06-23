App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shekhar Ravjiani, Global Indian International School join hands to launch virtual school of music

Select GIIS students across the globe would get access to the Shekhar’s music mentorship free of cost.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Global Indian International School (GIIS) has partnered with music composer Shekhar Ravjiani to launch the GIIS-Shekhar Ravjiani School of Music. Here, select GIIS students across the globe would get access to the Shekhar’s music mentorship free of cost.

This is the first such collaboration in the Indian education space. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Atul Temurnikar, Co-Founder & Chairman of GIIS, has said that the initial plan is to select 15-20 students from the 15,000 students across the globe. Students need to have gone through a music programme in the school, and the selection will be on the basis of an audition.

The virtual lessons can be attended from wherever the student is. Geographical location would not be a factor preventing students from accessing music lessons, he added.

GIIS already has dedicated music studios and data analytics technology for capturing student performances in all areas of their learning. Temurnikar explained that there is no fixed time period for the music programme by Shekhar and will depend purely on each student and their needs.

The school said that Shekhar Ravjiani will add to the benefits for students by bringing his subject matter expertise and vast industry knowledge in the field of music for over 20 years.

GIIS and Shekhar are closely working together to create a curriculum for the music school which is currently accessible and will benefit over 15,000 students across 21 GIIS schools worldwide. In future, some workshops on music could also be available to non-GIIS students within the GIIS campuses worldwide.

Shekhar Ravjiani has already started working with students from Japan, Abu Dhabi, India, Malaysia and Singapore over the last few months.

“Mentoring and teaching young and budding talent is my way to give back and show gratitude to everyone who believed in me and my journey,” Ravjiani said.


First Published on Jun 23, 2020 11:40 am

tags #Business #Economy #HR

