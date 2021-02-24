Shaktikanta Das says central bank will ensure ample liquidity; RBI's bitcoin alternative in pipeline

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on February 24 said that the central bank will not put the breaks on liquidity and it has several "known and unknown" tools to ensure ample liquidity is available.

"We will not prematurely pull out liquidity to stifle growth. The Central Bank has many known and unknown tools to deal with liquidity situations. RBI will ensure the availability of ample liquidity," Das said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18.

The RBI Governor said that the COVID situation was managed reasonably well and the market should take the signal from the RBI and must trust it.

"Our forward guidance has been much more explicit than ever before. There are some subtle messages on liquidity that markets should read. The signal was sufficiently clear in the February policy," stated the Governor.

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had kept the repo rate unchanged in the sixth and last bi-monthly monetary policy meeting for the financial year 2020-21. The repo rate stands at 4 percent and the reverse repo rate has at 3.35 percent.

"The messages from central banks are always a mix of words and subtle signals. At the moment, we are okay with the level of liquidity. All the instruments are on the table; if required we will use new instruments." Speaking on cryptocurrencies, Das said there are benefits of blockchain technology, however, "there are some major concerns on the cryptocurrency that we have conveyed to the government."

Das added that the RBI is working on procedural issues to launch its digital currency in the country soon, however, the date has not been finalised yet.

While we cannot guess the date of its launch, it is receiving our full attention, he added.