    India's services PMI loses some momentum, eases to 57.2 in January

    The services PMI has now been above the key level of 50 for 18 months in a row. The services PMI data comes a couple of days after the manufacturing PMI declined to a three-month low of 55.4 in January from December's 26-month high of 57.8.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST
    India's services sector expanded again in January, although the sector's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 57.2 from 58.5 in December, according to data released by S&P Global on February 3.

    At 57.2, the services PMI is above the key level of 50 that separates expansion in activity from a contraction for the eighteenth month in a row.

    The services PMI data comes a couple of days after the manufacturing PMI declined to a three-month low of 55.4 in January from December's 26-month high of 57.8.

    As a result, the composite PMI - which is a combination of the manufacturing and services indices - declined to 57.5 from 59.4 in December.