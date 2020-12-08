SC On Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: Interest Waiver Was Never A Solution, Says Solicitor General

Representative image

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver during the loan moratorium period.

A bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah is hearing the petitions.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to SC:

> Look at the magnitude of the relief granted and the impact if its granted. If waiver is granted, a loss of 6 lakh crore will be there. Thus waiver was not contemplated but only payment of installments was deferred. (Inputs from Bar & Bench)

> At this juncture for Indian banking system, for one loanee there are eight depositors.

> No one even acknowledged the fact that majority of expense goes in public health and expenditure. Such reliefs are often looked at from each ministry. Centre has taken whatever steps had to be taken.

> NDMA has expressed the aspect whether the finance ministry can take a call on this or not and they have agreed that ministry can take a call.

> Middle and lower middle class wanted waiver of interests and other is big corporate giants who have legacy issues. They had issues prior to COVID and covid might have just aggravated their issues. (Inputs from Bar & Bench)

> "Kamath Committee had consultants with CREDAI, whatever Mr Sibal showed here was shown to Kamat Committee too. Emergency credit link scheme of Rs 3 lakh crore was rolled out".

> 2 percent interest subvention scheme announced, Rs 20,000 crore credit granted. Interest waiver was never a solution. Old defaulters have nothing to do with COVID.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi to SC:

> Power sector should not be declared a non-performing asset (NPA) with respect to the loan moratorium issue. (Inputs from Bar & Bench)

Here's what happened previously:

> The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in March announced a moratorium on repayment of term deposits for three months, which was later extended till August 31. The move was intended to provide borrowers relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

> The SC had on September 3 instructed banks not to declare accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs) until further orders.

> The Centre in October said that it would waive compound interest on the repayment of loans of up to Rs 2 crore in some categories, a move that would provide relief to individual and MSME borrowers.

> The top court had on November 19 directed Centre and RBI to reply to suggestions put forth before the bench. The SC also disposed off petitions in which the petitioners are satisfied with compound interest waiver.

> The SC has previously said there is "no merit in charging interest on interest".

> The RBI had on June 4 said lenders will lose Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived completely during the moratorium period.

