PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

SC On Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: Interest Waiver Was Never A Solution, Says Solicitor General

SC Hearing on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan is hearing petitions seeking interest waiver during the loan moratorium.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 8, 2020 / 10:52 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image


The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver during the loan moratorium period.

A bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah is hearing the petitions.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to SC: 

> Look at the magnitude of the relief granted and the impact if its granted. If waiver is granted, a loss of 6 lakh crore will be there. Thus waiver was not contemplated but only payment of installments was deferred. (Inputs from Bar & Bench)

> At this juncture for Indian banking system, for one loanee there are eight depositors.

Close

Related stories

> No one even acknowledged the fact that majority of expense goes in public health and expenditure. Such reliefs are often looked at from each ministry. Centre has taken whatever steps had to be taken.

> NDMA has expressed the aspect whether the finance ministry can take a call on this or not and they have agreed that ministry can take a call.

> Middle and lower middle class wanted waiver of interests and other is big corporate giants who have legacy issues. They had issues prior to COVID and covid might have just aggravated their issues. (Inputs from Bar & Bench)

> "Kamath Committee had consultants with CREDAI, whatever Mr Sibal showed here was shown to Kamat Committee too. Emergency credit link scheme of Rs 3 lakh crore was rolled out".

> 2 percent interest subvention scheme announced, Rs 20,000 crore credit granted. Interest waiver was never a solution. Old defaulters have nothing to do with COVID.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi to SC: 

> Power sector should not be declared a non-performing asset (NPA) with respect to the loan moratorium issue. (Inputs from Bar & Bench)

Here's what happened previously:

> The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in March announced a moratorium on repayment of term deposits for three months, which was later extended till August 31. The move was intended to provide borrowers relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

> The SC had on September 3 instructed banks not to declare accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs) until further orders.

> The Centre in October said that it would waive compound interest on the repayment of loans of up to Rs 2 crore in some categories, a move that would provide relief to individual and MSME borrowers.

> The top court had on November 19 directed Centre and RBI to reply to suggestions put forth before the bench. The SC also disposed off petitions in which the petitioners are satisfied with compound interest waiver.

> The SC has previously said there is "no merit in charging interest on interest".

> The RBI had on June 4 said lenders will lose Rs 2 lakh crore if interest is waived completely during the moratorium period.

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Economy #India
first published: Dec 8, 2020 10:52 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.