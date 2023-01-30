English
    ‘Recession Resilient’ Climate Startups Shine in Tech Downturn

    Climate tech is “one of the few bright spots in the economy and one of the few industries that tend to be extremely recession-resilient,” said Rick Zullo, an investor at the venture capital firm Equal Ventures.

    New York Times
    January 30, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST

    When Arebeth Pease was laid off from the tech startup MasterClass last year, she could have had her pick of jobs. But so many tech companies’ missions rang hollow, she said, and many were creating more problems than they were fixing.

    Pease, 42, was drawn instead to Span, a startup that makes smart home electrical panels and is among a class of fast-growing companies aiming to combat climate change. She joined Span in September as an operations manager, with the startup’s focus on slowing the effects of climate change as the main selling point.

    “We’re actually doing work that matters,” she said.

    As tech companies slash perks and cut jobs, the downturn has spurred a wake-up call among many workers, causing them to question whether their company’s role in society — selling ads or selling stuff, often — was actually making the world a better place. The result? More are now flocking to climate startups, just as investors pour money into the field.