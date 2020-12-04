December 04, 2020 / 10:15 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, Reverse Repo unchanged at 3.35%

RBI Policy LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has also maintained "Accomodative" stance

Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has kept Repo Rate unchanged at 4%. It has maintained "Accomodative" stance. The lass="scayt-misspell-word" data-scayt-word="MPC" data-wsc-lang="en_US" data-wsc-id="ki9s3ys93egs5yzdl">MPC voted unanimously to hold rates steady, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Most analysts expect the monetary policy committee (MPC), which sets the key policy rates in India, to retain the rates this week after the three-day meeting (December 2-4). Inflation and growth are the key factors that decide the course of monetary policy. The rate panel takes a view looking at the growth-inflation dynamics. To put it in simply, higher inflation warrants, typically, a tighter monetary policy (hike in key rates) whereas falling economic growth calls for lower interest rates. The idea is lower rates spur demand and economic activity.

After the previous MPC meet on October 9, Das announced that the central bank has kept repo rates unchanged at 4 percent and reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent. Das said the stance has also been maintained as "accommodative" for "as long as required" for growth. The RBI Governor also announced a host of new measures to be undertaken by the central bank. RBI underscored while COVID-19 remains a threat, the economy is showing signs of improvement. Das said they see FY21 GDP contracting by 9.5 percent. PMI for September rose to 56.9; the highest since January 2012.

On inflation projection, he said it is expected to remain elevated in the September print, but ease gradually towards the target over Q3 and Q4. RBI said the focus of liquidity measures will now include the revival of activity in specific sectors that have both backward and forward linkages, and multiplier effects on growth. It said the central bank will conduct special and outright bond purchases and announced on-tap TLTRO for Rs 1 lakh crore at 4 percent till March 2021, besides, OMO worth Rs 20,000 crore.

Apart from these, the limit for Ways and Means Advances (WMA) for the Centre has been kept higher at Rs 1.25 lakh crore compared to Rs 35,000 crore in the second half of the previous year. Similarly, the 60 percent increase in WMA limit for states in the first half of 2020-21 has been extended for a further period of 6 months till March 31, 2021.

Additional measures by the RBI include (i) enhance liquidity support for financial markets; (ii) regulatory support to improve the flow of credit to specific sectors within the ambit of the norms for credit discipline; (iii) provide a boost to exports; and (iv) deepen financial inclusion and facilitate ease of doing business by upgrading payment system services. It has also extended the dispensation of the enhanced HTM (Held to Maturity) limit of 22 percent up to March 31, 2022, for securities ac