December 04, 2020 / 10:15 AM IST
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, Reverse Repo unchanged at 3.35%
RBI Policy LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has also maintained "Accomodative" stance

Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has kept Repo Rate unchanged at 4%. It has maintained "Accomodative" stance. The lass="scayt-misspell-word" data-scayt-word="MPC" data-wsc-lang="en_US" data-wsc-id="ki9s3ys93egs5yzdl">MPC voted unanimously to hold rates steady, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Most analysts expect the monetary policy committee (MPC), which sets the key policy rates in India, to retain the rates this week after the three-day meeting (December 2-4). Inflation and growth are the key factors that decide the course of monetary policy. The rate panel takes a view looking at the growth-inflation dynamics. To put it in simply, higher inflation warrants, typically, a tighter monetary policy (hike in key rates) whereas falling economic growth calls for lower interest rates. The idea is lower rates spur demand and economic activity.

After the previous MPC meet on October 9, Das announced that the central bank has kept repo rates unchanged at 4 percent and reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent. Das said the stance has also been maintained as "accommodative" for "as long as required" for growth. The RBI Governor also announced a host of new measures to be undertaken by the central bank. RBI underscored while COVID-19 remains a threat, the economy is showing signs of improvement. Das said they see FY21 GDP contracting by 9.5 percent. PMI for September rose to 56.9; the highest since January 2012.

On inflation projection, he said it is expected to remain elevated in the September print, but ease gradually towards the target over Q3 and Q4. RBI said the focus of liquidity measures will now include the revival of activity in specific sectors that have both backward and forward linkages, and multiplier effects on growth. It said the central bank will conduct special and outright bond purchases and announced on-tap TLTRO for Rs 1 lakh crore at 4 percent till March 2021, besides, OMO worth Rs 20,000 crore.

Apart from these, the limit for Ways and Means Advances (WMA) for the Centre has been kept higher at Rs 1.25 lakh crore compared to Rs 35,000 crore in the second half of the previous year. Similarly, the 60 percent increase in WMA limit for states in the first half of 2020-21 has been extended for a further period of 6 months till March 31, 2021.

Additional measures by the RBI include (i) enhance liquidity support for financial markets; (ii) regulatory support to improve the flow of credit to specific sectors within the ambit of the norms for credit discipline; (iii) provide a boost to exports; and (iv) deepen financial inclusion and facilitate ease of doing business by upgrading payment system services. It has also extended the dispensation of the enhanced HTM (Held to Maturity) limit of 22 percent up to March 31, 2022, for securities ac

  • December 04, 2020 / 09:57 AM IST
    RBI Monetary Policy | Watch LIVE video here

  • December 04, 2020 / 10:15 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | 2020 will be recorded as a defining year in modern civilization, marked by #COVID19 pandemic, comparable in scale to Spanish Flu, with economic losses exceeding The Great Depression of 1930s. Alongside the human and economic tragedy, history will also record the unprecedented response by governments, central banks, healthcare systems, personnel and above all the common people. We have been able to contain human losses, ensure financial systems function normally and reached out to most vulnerable. Near-time financial losses have been contained, notes Das

  • December 04, 2020 / 10:14 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | Inflation is likely to remain elevated. Signs of recovery far from being broad-based and small window available for proactive supply management strategies. It was hence decided to maintain status quo in policy rates. Year 2020 has been extremely challenging and our determination to fight and overcome stood out in this difficult year: Das

  • December 04, 2020 / 10:08 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged at 4%. It has maintained "Accomodative" stance. The MPC voted unanimously to hold rates steady. Reverse Repo rate remains unchanged at 3.35%: Governor Das

  • December 04, 2020 / 10:06 AM IST

    JUST IN | MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%

  • December 04, 2020 / 10:02 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | Expectations
    Amar Ambani, Senior President and Institutional Research Head at Yes Securities said the RBI will likely to adopt  a "wait-and-watch" approach.
    "With frequency indicators and GDP data conveying meaningful rebound in economic activity and retail inflation remaining stubbornly high, we not only expect the RBI to maintain status quo in Dec-20 policy meeting, but the minimal chance of a 25 bps rate cut in Feb-21 also appears to be fading away. The fact that liquidity remains high, while growth is gaining traction, makes us feel that RBI will adopt a wait-and-watch approach for next few months," Ambani said.

  • December 04, 2020 / 10:00 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | Expectations
    A CNBC-TV18 poll of 20 economists found that none of the respondents expected the central bank to cut the repo rate. While, 53 analysts and economists who participated in a Reuters poll also said they expect the RBI to keep interest rates unchanged.

  • December 04, 2020 / 09:54 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | MPC guidance: Why Jayant Varma's dissent is important
    In the last monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting (October 7-9) minutes, Jayant Varma made a note of dissent on technical grounds on the choice of words MPC used in its forward guidance. That was for the first time an MPC member questioned the accuracy of its forward guidance and emphasized the use of right words to save the credibility of the guidance itself. This revived an old debate. Read More here

  • December 04, 2020 / 09:37 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | There is nothing that has dramatically changed since the last policy, except a minor improvement in the growth weakness, to change that stance. Hence, this week, the RBI policy is likely to largely be a non-event. Read more here 

  • December 04, 2020 / 09:28 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | Factors under consideration
    Policy cues: If one goes by the October policy cues, the majority of the MPC panel is of the view that growth requires maximum attention amidst the pandemic rather than inflation. The minutes of the RBI’s MPC meeting of October 7-9 shows the rate setting panel is more worried about nosediving economic growth than high inflation, and will look for room for rate cuts if inflation eases to support growth.
    “I recognise that there exists space for future rate cuts if inflation evolves in line with our expectations. This space needs to be used judiciously to support recovery in growth,” said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in the October policy minutes.
    Michael Patra, deputy governor, even said it may take years for the economy to regain the lost output. “The projections of real GDP growth for 2020-21 that are set out for the first time in the MPC’s resolution provide a sense of the wounds on the soul of the economy inflicted by COVID-19,” Patra stated.
    The MPC had said it would maintain an ‘accommodative’ stance “as long as necessary”, at least through this financial year and perhaps the next fiscal year to support growth.

  • December 04, 2020 / 09:23 AM IST

    RBI Monetary Policy LIVE | Factors under consideration
    Liquidity focus: But monetary policy is not just about rates. While the MPC may hold the rates, the liquidity front could be where the action takes place. The abundant liquidity floating around in the system has caused short-term rates to crash.
    Some borrowing at less than 3 per cent from the markets issuing 91-day CPs surprised dealers last week. Some mutual funds (MFs) were deploying surplus funds at corporate paper short-term rates that were too low, treasury dealers said. Banks have been parking a huge amount of money in the reverse repo window in the recent past.
    High inflation is partly attributed to excess liquidity in the system. In this backdrop, the RBI may announce measures to absorb the excess liquidity in the system by offering bonds in special auctions.
    The RBI has been maintaining an accommodative stance (which essentially means it is willing to cut rates or remain on hold). The MPC kept the key rates unchanged in the October policy review and continued with the accommodative stance to support growth. Since February 2019, the central bank has cut the key lending rate by 250 bps.

