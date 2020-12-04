PlusFinancial Times
RBI Monetary Policy: Ready to take more measures to ensure ample liquidity, says Shaktikanta Das

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on December 4 decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and maintained an accommodative stance.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 4, 2020 / 10:41 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is prepared to "take further measures to ease liquidity", Governor Shaktikanta Das has said.

The bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) on December 4 decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and maintained an accommodative policy stance.

"We will continue to respond to global spillovers in order to secure domestic stability with our liquidity management operations. The various instruments at our command will be used at the appropriate time, calibrating them to ensure that ample liquidity is available to the system," Das said.

The central bank will continue to use instruments such as OMO purchases, operation twists and reverse repos, he added.

On-tap Targeted Long Term Repo Operations (TLTROs) will be expanded to cover other stressed sectors in line with credit guarantee available under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 2.0.

To expand money market participation of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and enable better liquidity management, RRBs can now access Liquidity Adjustment Facility and MSF of the RBI and also the call/notice money market.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #RBI #RBI monetary policy
first published: Dec 4, 2020 10:41 am

