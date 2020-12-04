PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

RBI announcement: Coming soon, a stronger complaint redressal mechanism for bank customers

RBI to mandate more disclosures on complaints, impose penalties on banks. Mechanism to be out in January 2021
Preeti Kulkarni
Dec 4, 2020 / 01:14 PM IST

Banking customers can hope for more efficient complaint resolution from their banks in the New Year. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) promised a strengthened internal redressal framework by January 2021. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das made the announcement as part of his monetary policy statement on Friday.

Greater disclosures, monetary disincentives

For one, banks will have to make more disclosures on customer complaints received and handled by them. The RBI has also announced monetary disincentives for banks with a large number of maintainable (or valid) complaints. If maintainable complaints are “comparatively higher,” banks will have to cough up the cost of redressal of complaints.

The framework proposes a review of banks’ complaint resolution mechanisms and supervisory action against banks that fail to improve their redressal mechanism in a time-bound manner. These detailed guidelines to strengthen banks’ grievance redressal mechanisms and customer service will be out next month.

Apart from the bank’s routine channels and internal ombudsman scheme introduced in 2018, aggrieved customers can also approach the RBI’s banking ombudsman offices.

Close

Related stories

Listen | Macro Minutes: Private consumption recovery happening faster than most people had thought

However, customers cannot directly approach external ombudsman offices. You need to first register your complaint with your bank, which should address the grievance within 30 days. If you are not satisfied with your bank’s response or the bank fails to revert altogether, you can knock on the banking ombudsman’s door. You can write to the banking ombudsman with supporting documents within a year of the bank having failed to resolve your grievance. Alternatively, you can file your complaint online through https://cms.rbi.org.in. The ombudsman will resolve the issue, either by bringing about an amicable solution through conciliation between you and the bank or pass an order. However, if you are not happy with the order either, you can write to the RBI deputy governor. If all else fails, you can approach the consumer courts.
Preeti Kulkarni
TAGS: #bank #banking #RBI #video
first published: Dec 4, 2020 01:14 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.