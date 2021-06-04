RBI Monetary Policy 2021 Live Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das to make MPC statement at 10 am today

Expectations - Dinesh Unnikrishnan, Deputy Editor, Moneycontrol: The MPC is caught between a rock and a hard place. On one hand, inflation still remains a major challenge while recovery in economic growth is unlikely to pick up in the desired pace due to a resurgence of Covid pandemic this year which has forced many states to go into lockdowns fully or partially. RBI’s primary concern at this stage is reviving growth. With the RBI caught in the growth-inflation trade off, it will have to probably continue with the accommodative stance and wait for rate action at a more opportune time once clarity emerges on economic recovery.
