English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    RBI likely to maintain status quo in upcoming monetary policy: SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara

    "As a bank we don't don't expect rate cut, status quo is likely to be maintained by the RBI," he said at an event organised by industry body CII here.

    PTI
    July 19, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
    RBI likely to maintain status quo in upcoming monetary policy: SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara

    RBI likely to maintain status quo in upcoming monetary policy: SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Khara on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India is likely to maintain status quo in the upcoming monetary policy.

    "As a bank we don't don't expect rate cut, status quo is likely to be maintained by the RBI," he said at an event organised by industry body CII here.

    The next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to be held on August 8-10, 2023.

    In its June 8, policy review meeting, the Reserve Bank of India left its key interest rate unchanged for a second straight policy meeting but signalled that it wants to see inflation moderate more while keeping an eye on the monsoon.

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 12:37 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!