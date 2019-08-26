RBI announces modalities for 2% interest subvention for fisheries farmers

Farmers paying the loans promptly will be eligible for another three per cent discount on the interest rate.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 26 announced modalities for providing 2 per cent interest subsidy on short-term loans of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers engaged in fisheries and animal husbandry through Kisan Credit Card (KCC). With this interest subvention, such farmers will get short-term loan of up to Rs 2 lakh at a concessional rate of 7 per cent. The interest subsidy scheme is applicable for loans taken during 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Farmers paying the loans promptly will be eligible for another three per cent discount on the interest rate.
This also implies that the farmers repaying promptly would get short-term loans at the rate of 4 per cent per annum during 2018-19 and 2019-20, the RBI said.
The RBI further said interest subvention is to be provided on a maximum limit of Rs 2 lakh short-term loan to farmers involved in animal husbandry and fisheries.
The farmers already possessing KCC (crop loan) and involved in animal husbandry and fisheries activities can avail a sub-limit for such activities."However, the interest subvention and prompt repayment incentive benefit on short-term loan (crop loan + working capital loan for animal husbandry and fisheries) will be available only on an overall limit of Rs 3 lakh per annum and subject to a maximum limit of Rs 2 lakh per farmer involved in activities only related to animal husbandry and/or fisheries," it said.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.