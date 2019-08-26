RBI announces modalities for 2% interest subvention for fisheries farmers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 26 announced modalities for providing 2 per cent interest subsidy on short-term loans of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers engaged in fisheries and animal husbandry through Kisan Credit Card (KCC). With this interest subvention, such farmers will get short-term loan of up to Rs 2 lakh at a concessional rate of 7 per cent. The interest subsidy scheme is applicable for loans taken during 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Farmers paying the loans promptly will be eligible for another three per cent discount on the interest rate.

This also implies that the farmers repaying promptly would get short-term loans at the rate of 4 per cent per annum during 2018-19 and 2019-20, the RBI said.

The RBI further said interest subvention is to be provided on a maximum limit of Rs 2 lakh short-term loan to farmers involved in animal husbandry and fisheries.

The farmers already possessing KCC (crop loan) and involved in animal husbandry and fisheries activities can avail a sub-limit for such activities.