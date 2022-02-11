QUAD foreign ministers lay stress on need for free and open Indo-Pacific

Laying stress on the need for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, foreign Ministers of the QUAD nations have yet again condemned economic and political coercion.

It has also resolved to focus on coronavirus vaccine distribution, countering terrorism and cooperation in maritime security and climate change.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar attended the fourth Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Melbourne in his first official visit to Australia. The joint statement by the Ministers is seen as a reference to China, which has progressively hardened its claims to a large part of the South China sea and increasingly sparred with other powers through trade.

The

four-day-long trip is seen to be important for the QUAD alliance to send a message to China, with which, each of the member nations has seen economic and political tensions rise over the past few years. It is also important towards further cementing the engagement of the QUAD nations as a serious, permanent bloc in global geopolitics, sources said.

At the latest meeting, the official agenda also included vaccine distribution in the Asia-Pacific region, cyber and critical technology, countering disinformation, counterterrorism, maritime security, humanitarian and disaster response, and climate change.