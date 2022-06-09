QS World University Rankings 2023: IISc top research university in the world; 27 Indian varsities among top 1000

Indian Institute of Science (Image: IISc Bengaluru)

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is the top research university in the world with a perfect score of 100 in the citation per faculty parameter, the QS World University Ranking said on June 9.

QS World University Ranking 2023 showed that while 41 Indian varsities have found a place this year in the rankings, 27 are in the top 1000 list. While 9 are in the prestigious 400 list, just three are in the top 200 global league table.

This edition sees 41 Indian universities featured. Of these: twelve improve, twelve remain stable, ten decline, and seven are new entries. IISc ranked 155th globally ( climbs 31 positions against previous edition) is the new national leader. Remarkably, it is also the global leader in the ‘Citations per Faculty’ (CpF) indicator, which QS uses to evaluate the impact of the research produced by universities.

“According to the CpF indicator, when universities are adjusted for faculty size, IISc Bengaluru is the world’s top research university, achieving a perfect score of 100/100 for this metric, QS said in its world university ranking. QS is a global education ranking body based in the UK.

Beside, IIT Guwahati with 37th rank in CpF, IIT Roorkee (47th for CpF) and the new entry University of Madras (48th for CpF) are also global top-50 research institutions.

Overall, Indian top universities are led by IISc, followed by IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi respectively. While IISc was placed at 155th rank this year, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay was ranked at 172 position to be the second-best Indian institution, rising five places. The third best is the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (174th), which has risen eleven places. Similarly, IIT Madras has achieved a global rank of 250, against 255 in last edition of the global rankings.

Globally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) achieves a record-extending eleventh consecutive year as world number one. The University of Cambridge has risen to second place, while Stanford University remains in the third position.