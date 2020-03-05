App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punjab National Bank announces share exchange ratio for merger with Oriental Bank, United Bank

The bank also said the board has fixed March 25 as the date for issuing and allotting its equity shares to the shareholders of the two other banks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Following its board meeting on March 5, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced the share exchange ratio for the merger with Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India, it said in a filing on the exchange.

The share exchange ratio approved for the same is as follows:

- 1,150 equity shares of Rs 2 each of PNB for every 1,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Oriental Bank of Commerce

- 121 equity shares of Rs 2 each of PNB for every 1,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of United Bank of India

The bank also said the board has fixed March 25 as the date for issuing and allotting its equity shares to the shareholders of Oriental Bank and United Bank as per the above-mentioned share exchange ratio.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 05:44 pm

tags #Bank mergers #Business #Economy #India #Oriental Bank of Commerce #Punjab National Bank #United Bank of India

