    Petrol scales Rs 102 a litre in Delhi, diesel nears Rs 100 after fresh price hike

    In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre stood at Rs 116.72 and Rs 100.94 following an increase of 84 paise

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2022 / 06:29 AM IST
    India imports more than 80 percent of oil requirement. (Representative Image)

    Price of petrol and diesel in Delhi reached Rs 101.81 per litre and Rs 93.07 per litre, respectively, on March 31 after a ninth round of hike of 80 paise a litre of fuel.

    In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre stood at Rs 116.72 and Rs 100.94 following an increase of 84 paise.

    The price of petrol in Chennai escalated to Rs 107.45 a litre and diesel to Rs 97.52 after a hike of 76 paise, while in Kolkata, the price of petrol reached Rs 111.35 on a hike of 83 paise and diesel rose to Rs 96.22 based on 80 paise a litre increase.

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

     
